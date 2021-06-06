Suspect in custody in deadly double shooting at Petersburg park

PETERSBURG Va. -- One person is in custody in a shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured at a Petersburg park Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting at Patton Park along the Appomattox River just after 3 p.m.

When police arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said one victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Multiple witnesses said the man slain was well known and helped take care of the park.

The other victim taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

According to witnesses, there was a confrontation over reckless driving at the park before gunfire erupted.

"We are in the early stages of the investigation," police said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.