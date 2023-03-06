Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man killed in Richmond; witness heard 5 or 6 shots

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, March 5
Harwood Fatal Shooting
Posted at 7:29 PM, Mar 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-05 19:29:25-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was killed in a shooting on Richmond's Southside Sunday evening, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Harwood Street, which is not far from the Hillside Court neighborhood, just before 6 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

That victim, who name has not yet been released, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A witness told a WTVR CBS 6 photojournalist on the scene that they heard 5 or 6 shots.

Police said they are now working the case as a death investigation.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone