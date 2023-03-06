Man killed in Richmond; witness heard 5 or 6 shots

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was killed in a shooting on Richmond's Southside Sunday evening, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Harwood Street, which is not far from the Hillside Court neighborhood, just before 6 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

That victim, who name has not yet been released, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A witness told a WTVR CBS 6 photojournalist on the scene that they heard 5 or 6 shots.

Police said they are now working the case as a death investigation.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com.

