Police find man shot to death in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Chesterfield County neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 5500 block of Handel Court around 3:15 p.m. for a report of a man lying on the ground, according to Lt. Russell M. Granderson with Chesterfield Police.

"After police arrived, they discovered that the man was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound," Granderson said.

Police have not yet released the victim's name.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Officers said their investigation into this incident is ongoing. .

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 ap

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.