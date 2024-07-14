Man killed in Richmond shooting was found in road, police say

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man killed in an early morning shooting on Richmond's Southside was found in the road, according to investigators.

Richmond Police said officers were called to the 1000 block of German School Road for a report of a person down at 6:50 a.m. Sunday.

"Officers arrived and found an adult male, down, in the roadway," police said. "He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene."

Officials said the the Medical Examiner Office will determine the victim's exact cause and manner of death.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

The deadly shooting comes after the city saw two separate double shootings that left four people wounded, two critically, since Friday night.

Anyone with information about the homicide was urged to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

WATCH: 3 shootings over 36 hours leave 1, dead, 4 others injured in Richmond

2 shootings in 16 hours leave 4 people injured in Richmond