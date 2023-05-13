Man shot multiple times at Henrico apartments dies, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man shot multiple times has died following a late night shooting outside apartments in Henrico County’s East End, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called for reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Azrock Court off Darbytown Road around 11:15 p.m.

Police said the victim was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Crime Insider sources said the victim later died of his injuries.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

The shooting is Henrico County’s eighth homicide investigation of 2023.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.