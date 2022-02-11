Man killed after shooting at Prince Edward convenience store

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. -- A man was killed after a shooting at a Prince Edward County convenience store on Friday.

On Friday, the Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office received a call about a shooting that happened at Worsham Grocery.

Upon their arrival, deputies found a man lying inside the store suffering from gunshot wounds. According to information from people at the scene, a fight happened between two men at the gas pumps which led to shots being fired.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Amont'e Vaughan of Green Bay, Virginia was transported to Centra Southside where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.