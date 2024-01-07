Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man killed in Petersburg was shot multiple times, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Crime Insider: Man killed in Petersburg was shot multiple times
Posted at 11:27 PM, Jan 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-06 23:33:31-05

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A man killed in Petersburg Saturday night was shot multiple times, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Petersburg Police were called to the 300 block of Addison Way off Crater Road around 8:30 p.m. for a call about shots fired.

Sources told Burkett that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone