Man killed in Petersburg was shot multiple times, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A man killed in Petersburg Saturday night was shot multiple times, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Petersburg Police were called to the 300 block of Addison Way off Crater Road around 8:30 p.m. for a call about shots fired.

@PBurgPolice are in the 300 block of Addison Way conducting a death investigation following a shots fired called. If anyone saw or

heard anything, you are asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212 or by going to https://t.co/zMqXhvKjkt. — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) January 7, 2024

Sources told Burkett that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.