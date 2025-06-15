Man jumped from 3rd-floor apartment after knife incident, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A knife-wielding suspect who allegedly chased two men in Chester was critically injured after jumping from a third-floor apartment on Saturday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police responded around 8 p.m. after receiving reports that a man with a knife was chasing two men on Lorimer Road. That is at the Colonial Ridge apartments off Route 1.

The victims managed to escape and contact police, but the suspect, according to Crime Insider sources, jumped from the window of a third-floor apartment.

Sources said the man who jumped suffered life-threatening injuries.

Photos showed forensics teams collecting evidence at the scene.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.