Man injured with gunshots at Hopewell apartment complex

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A shooting investigation is underway after a man was injured by gunshots in Hopewell.

On Wednesday around 2:15 p.m., Hopewell Police officers responded to the 900 block of Davisville Court for a report of shots fired.

As officers were canvassing the area, a call for service came in, notifying officers that a single male victim was carried into John Randolph Medical Center by a friend. The victim had two gunshot wounds to the lower back and upper leg.

The victim was treated at John Randolph Medical Center before being transported to Chippenham Hospital for further treatment.

Initial reports found there were multiple people involved in an exchange of gunfire at the apartment complex. Police are working with the community to identify those who are responsible.

Members of the Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit have initiated an investigation into the shooting.

The Hopewell Police Department is asking for anyone who may have witnessed any activity in the 900 block of Davisville Ct. or may have been in the area at the time or have any information to provide to contact Lead Detective Kate Williamson of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.