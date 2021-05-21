Man injured in Southside Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was injured in a shooting on Richmond's Southside on Thursday night.

Shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. When police arrived at the scene, they were unable to find a victim but sources said they found shell casings and collateral damage with a car that had been shot.

About 15 minutes later, a man showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. At this time, the extent of his injuries are unknown.

A 17-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in the same neighborhood last month. She was hit by a stray bullet through a second-floor window when she was on her bed. The bullet went through her wrist and shattered her rib.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers line at 804-780-1000.