Man hit on Chippenham Parkway was standing next to broken down car, police say

Posted at 12:13 AM, Jan 29, 2023
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A man was seriously injured after being hit on Chippenham Parkway Saturday morning.

Troopers were called to the Hull Street Road exit just after 10:30 a.m. after officials said a 34-year-old man outside his broken down vehicle on the parkway's shoulder was was hit.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

