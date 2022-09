HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A man walking along a busy road in Henrico County was seriously injured Saturday night after he was hit by a car.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. on Nine Mile Road just past Kenway Avenue.

Police said the man who was hit was taken to an area hospital.

No one else was hurt.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.