RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was found shot in a Richmond home in the 1300 block of Idlewood Avenue.

Police responded around 9:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired.

When officer arrived they found a man inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital and his injuries are life threatening, according to Crime Insider sources.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.