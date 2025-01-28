Richmond police investigating fatal shooting in Gilpin

Watch Now
Richmond Police responded to a report of a person shot on St. James Street in the Gilpin neighborhood just after 5 p.m. on Monday.
RICHMOND, Va. — An investigation is underway after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound Monday evening.

Richmond Police responded to a report of a person shot on St. James Street in the Gilpin neighborhood just after 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers encountered an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by Richmond Ambulance Authority.

Major Crimes is investigating. If you have information about this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

