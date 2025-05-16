Man dies after he was found shot in crashed car in South Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has died after he was found shot in a crashed car in South Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

First responders were called to the intersection of East Roanoke Street and Midlothian Turnpike for a crash around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in the car suffering from a gunshot wound.

Crime Insider sources say the man has been pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

