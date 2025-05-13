Watch Now
Crime Insider sources: Man found shot in North Chesterfield woods

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man was found in the woods with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officials responded to the 7300 block of Cloverfield Drive in North Chesterfield before 10 a.m., where they found a man in the nearby woods who had been shot at least once. It is unclear how long he was there.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is currently receiving care.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

