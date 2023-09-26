Watch Now
Shooting victim found in Henrico ditch

WTVR
Police investigate on Forest Avenue in eastern Henrico County.
Posted at 9:06 AM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 09:06:56-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating after a man was found in a ditch Tuesday morning.

"At approximately 6:42 a.m., Henrico Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Forest Avenue [off Nine Mile Road] for the report of a medical emergency," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the incident. "Once on scene, officers located an adult male down in a ditch with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries."

Police have not released any information about a suspect at this time. Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

