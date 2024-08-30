Man found dead with stab wound in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was found dead with a stab wound in Richmond Friday afternoon, police say.

Officers were initially called to West Baker Street for a person who was shot but later found the victim lying in the street with a stab wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The victim's cause and manner of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

If you have any information about this stabbing, police ask you to call Major Crimes Detective C. Weaver at (804) 646-6030 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.