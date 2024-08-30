Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man found dead with stab wound in Richmond

Richmond Police.jpg
WTVR
Richmond Police.jpg
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was found dead with a stab wound in Richmond Friday afternoon, police say.

Officers were initially called to West Baker Street for a person who was shot but later found the victim lying in the street with a stab wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The victim's cause and manner of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

If you have any information about this stabbing, police ask you to call Major Crimes Detective C. Weaver at (804) 646-6030 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone