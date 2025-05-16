Officials investigate unidentified man struck by train in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Investigators are working to identify a man found dead after being struck by a train in Dinwiddie last weekend.

According to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office, an eastbound train hit a body on the tracks off Route 460 near Wells Road just before 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 10.

There were not enough remains for investigators to identify the individual, or whether they were alive or deceased at the time of the collision.

The State Medical Examiner determined the person was an Black man, roughly 40 to 50 years old, possibly wearing blue jeans and a dark color hoodie.

The Sheriff’s Office said there is no one missing in Dinwiddie or the adjacent counties who matched that description.

The FBI checked the individual’s fingerprints and did not find any matches.

With no leads on his identity, investigators went to area businesses for information.

“They wanted to know if anybody had been walking around here lately, had I seen anybody walking,” said Jamie Van Cleef. “And I hadn’t.”

Turning up no leads with businesses or homes in the area, investigators drove as far westbound as Crewe, but still turned up no leads.

At this point, investigators believe the man is not from the local area.

“Units have walked the tracks looking for any luggage, anything that could possibly have been dropped from the individual,” said Cody Scott with the Sheriff’s Office. “We have not found anything yet.”

If you think you may have seen the victim, or know of a missing person that fits the description, call Dinwiddie County CrimeSolvers at (804) 861-1212.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

