Suspicious vehicle call at Mechanicsville gas station leads deputies to man's body

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found in a vehicle at a gas station parking lot in Hanover County on Saturday morning.

Deputies were called to the Sheetz in the 7400 block of Pole Green Road in Mechanicsville for a suspicious vehicle around 10:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Steve Wills with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

WTVR

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead inside the vehicle.

As a result, a death investigation is underway.

The man's name has not yet been released as authorities are still working to notify his family.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information that about could help investigators should call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

