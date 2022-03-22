Man found dead outside Richmond McDonald's

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was found shot dead in a car parked outside McDonald’s in Richmond's Southside Plaza shopping center.

Police have not yet released the name of the man who was killed Monday night.

He is believed to be the city's 11th homicide victim of the year.

There were 13 homicides reported in the city at this time in 2021.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Hull Street Road at about 10 p.m. Monday to investigate a shooting.

There they found the man in a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime Insider sources said the shooting happened in the McDonald’s parking lot.

WTVR Richmond Police investigate a homicide outside the McDonald's along the 4100 block of Hull Street Road.

Monday night's fatal shooting continued a violent streak of crimes and shootings reported in Richmond within the last four days.

Eight people have been shot — three fatally — in the city since Friday, according to Crime Insider sources.

Six of the 11 homicides have already been cleared by arrest, according to Richmond Police.

“The vast majority of these incidents (80%) have occurred between known parties," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Chief Smith, in his report to the community this winter, mentioned the need for de-escalation skills to lower the likelihood of violence and the need for the community to identify those who should not have access to firearms – like youth and felons."

Richmond Councilwoman Reva Trammell represents the 8th district where some of the shootings have occurred.

“People are afraid to talk and tell police what’s going on,” Trammell said. “They’re not afraid of the police. They’re afraid of retaliation.”

Trammell also told CBS 6 there were not enough police patrolling Richmond streets.

WTVR Richmond Councilwoman Reva Trammell

Richmond Police confirmed on Tuesday that there are 618 sworn officers, but the department could use at least another 130 officers on patrol.

“The department is always looking to recruit qualified applicants to this rewarding career – and anyone interested can call (804) 646-6733,” said a police spokesperson.

Richmond Police shared the following information about the 11 homicide cases in the city this year:

Rupert Haughton 2200 block W. Grace St. 1/14/2022

Kavon Gallishaw 6400 block Jahnke Road 1/18/2022

Vernon Pope, Jr. 4000 block Midlothian Tnpk 1/29/2022

Mitchell Cobb 3300 block Bunche Pl 2/11/2022

Juvenile male 1400 block Jennie Scher Road 2/17/2022

Vidal Smith 4700 block E. Southside Plaza 2/26/2022

Shemar Howlett 1100 block N. 20th St. 3/6/2022

Isaiah James 1100 block N. 20th St. 3/6/2022

Kavon Howard 2800 block Fairfield Ave. 3/9/2022

Derrell Turnage 200 block W. Brookland Park Blvd. 3/17/2022

Homicide victim #11 4100 block Hull St. Road 3/21/2022

Anyone with information about any of the shootings was asked to call Major Crimes Detective D. Austin at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

