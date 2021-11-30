Man found dead in Midlothian Turnpike parking lot

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a Richmond parking lot.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike, near Belt Boulevard, at about 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday to respond to reports of gunfire.

"Officers arrived and found an adult male deceased in the parking lot," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death."

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Hughes at 804-385-7269 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Richmond Police have reported 73 homicides in the city through November 28, 2021. Richmond has averaged approximately 60 homicides a year since 2000.

Between 2002-2005, more than 80 people a year were killed in crimes classified as homicides in the city. Over the last two years, more than 60 people were killed in crimes classified as homicides, according to Richmond Crime statistics.

In 1994, 160 people were killed in the City of Richmond. In 1997, the city's homicide number was 140.

