Man found dead in alley not far from Near West End school, police say

RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a man's body was found in an alley Saturday not far from a Near West End school, according to police.

Richmond Police were called to the 500 block of Hanover Avenue for the report of a person down just before 11:55 a.m. That is in the Colonial Place neighborhood which is not far from Mary Munford Elementary School.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the alley who was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death," police wrote.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call J. Crewell at 804-646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

