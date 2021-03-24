Menu

SUV driver fatally strikes Chesterfield man

Posted at 10:49 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 09:26:59-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The driver of an SUV fatally struck a man in Chesterfield late Tuesday night, according to Chesterfield Police.

Police said the driver of a 2005 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Courthouse Road around 8:15 p.m. when it hit the man, who was attempting to cross the road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The driver of the SUV remained on the scene.

The victim's name is being withheld as police work to notify their next of kin.

Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
