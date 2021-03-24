SUV driver fatally strikes Chesterfield man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The driver of an SUV fatally struck a man in Chesterfield late Tuesday night, according to Chesterfield Police.

Police said the driver of a 2005 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Courthouse Road around 8:15 p.m. when it hit the man, who was attempting to cross the road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The driver of the SUV remained on the scene.

The victim's name is being withheld as police work to notify their next of kin.

Police are still investigating.

