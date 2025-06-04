Man and his dog shot to death in Hopewell, police chief says

HOPEWELL, Va. — A man and his dog were shot and killed in Hopewell on Wednesday afternoon, according to the city's police chief.

The shooting happened in the area of Piper Square Apartments around 4 p.m.

Hopewell Police Chief Greg Taylor confirmed to Crime Insider Jon Burkett that the man was homeless and an arrest has been made in the shooting.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear at this time. Police are still working to confirm additional details.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

