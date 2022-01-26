Watch
Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Powhatan

Posted at 12:20 PM, Jan 26, 2022
POWHATAN, Va. — A 53-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle crash on Anderson Highway early Wednesday morning.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened between Bell Road and Ridge Road just before 6 a.m. when a Ford Ranger headed west crossed the center line and struck a Lincoln Town Car headed east.

The driver of the Lincoln Town Car died at the scene. Troopers said he was identified as Andrew Trent Jr. of Farmville.

Trent was reportedly wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the 2009 Ford Ranger was transported to Chippenham Hospital for treatment of stable, but critical injuries, State Police said.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team.

