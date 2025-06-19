Man dies after medical emergency in Chesterfield Police custody

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man died after going into cardiac arrest while in police custody Thursday morning, according to Chesterfield County Police.

Officers responded to the report of an in-progress breaking and entering in the 9400 block of Willow Grove Court shortly after 5 a.m. There, they found and arrested an adult man.

According to police, the man appeared "heavily intoxicated" so officers requested rescue to assess his condition. Shortly after rescue arrived, the man experienced a medical emergency went into cardiac arrest, police said. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the manner of death. The man's identity is currently being withheld by officials pending next of kin notification. No officers were injured during this incident, police added.

Anyone with information can contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

