Probe launched after man killed apparent accidental shooting in Petersburg, Crime Insider tell Jon Burkett

Posted
and last updated

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man was found dead after a shooting in Petersburg on Sunday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Grant Avenue and were "conducting an investigation," according to a social media post from Petersburg Police around 12:30 p.m.

Crime Insider sources told Burkett that detectives were interviewing witnesses, but that the shooting appeared to be accidental.

Police posted that the scene was clear as of around 6:20 p.m.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

