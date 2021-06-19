Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead after 3 men 'dumped into the water' when fishing boat sinks on Stony Creek

items.[0].image.alt
Associated Press
Water texture, partial graphic
Posted at 7:01 PM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 19:20:07-04

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities said a man drowned after the boat he was fishing in took on water and sank on Stony Creek Saturday.

Sgt. Hickman with Virginia Conservation Police said three men were fishing in a 12-foot jon boat on Stony Creek near the Nottoway River when the craft began to take on water.

Hickman said the three men were "dumped into the water" when the boat sank.

Two of the men made it back to shore, but the third did not, according to officials.

His body was later recovered by the Chesterfield Dive Team, Hickman said.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

The Sussex County Sheriff's Office and the Stony Creek Volunteer Fire Department also aided Virginia Conservation Police with the incident.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.