1 dead after 3 men 'dumped into the water' when fishing boat sinks on Stony Creek

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities said a man drowned after the boat he was fishing in took on water and sank on Stony Creek Saturday.

Sgt. Hickman with Virginia Conservation Police said three men were fishing in a 12-foot jon boat on Stony Creek near the Nottoway River when the craft began to take on water.

Hickman said the three men were "dumped into the water" when the boat sank.

Two of the men made it back to shore, but the third did not, according to officials.

His body was later recovered by the Chesterfield Dive Team, Hickman said.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

The Sussex County Sheriff's Office and the Stony Creek Volunteer Fire Department also aided Virginia Conservation Police with the incident.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.