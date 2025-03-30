Man killed after shooting in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was killed after a shooting in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of East Main Street for a report of a person shot around 3:30 a.m., Capt. Frank Scarpa with Richmond Police said.

That is where they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Scarpa said the department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the case.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story.

