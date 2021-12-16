Man dead after car runs off road, into woods in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Fredericksburg man is dead after a crash in Henrico County on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday on Interstate 295 at the 21 mile marker.

A 2016 Chevrolet Spark was traveling north on I-295 when it ran off the left side of the interstate and crossed through the median into the southbound lanes. The car crossed over the southbound lanes of I-295, ran off the road, continued into the wood line and overturned.

The driver, Jamie Hardway, 41, of Fredericksburg was transported to VCU Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

This crash remains under investigation at this time.