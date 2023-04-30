Man critically injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured on Richmond's Southside Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Midlothian Turnpike for a report of a person shot just after 12:40 p.m.

"Officers arrived and located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," police said.

The man was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as life-threatening, according to police.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective L. Burrell at 804-646-3185 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.