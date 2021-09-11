Man critically injured in Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A man was critically injured in a shooting in Petersburg Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officers said the shooting happened at the intersection of Grigg and Church streets.

"We are in the early stages of the investigation and no other details are available at this time," officials with the police department wrote on Facebook around 1:30 p.m.

@PBurgPolice are @ Grigg St & Church St where a shooting investigation is underway. A male victim has been taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries. If anyone has any information on this shooting you are asked to call (804)861-1212 or use https://t.co/zMqXhvJLuV. — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) September 11, 2021

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or use P3tips.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.