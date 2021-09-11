Watch
Man critically injured in Petersburg shooting

Posted at 4:58 PM, Sep 11, 2021
PETERSBURG, Va. -- A man was critically injured in a shooting in Petersburg Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officers said the shooting happened at the intersection of Grigg and Church streets.

"We are in the early stages of the investigation and no other details are available at this time," officials with the police department wrote on Facebook around 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or use P3tips.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

