Man charged with murder in homicide at Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal shooting inside a Richmond home.

On March 1, officers were called to the 2200 block of N. 26th Street for the report of a shooting at approximately 2:36 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Corey Holmes, a man in his 30's inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After investigating police arrested 31- year-old Quentin Gray of Charlottesville, where he is currently in custody.

He was charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in the shooting death of Holmes.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.