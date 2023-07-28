'It wasn’t as urgent back then:' Why man says this Henrico apartment is 'unbearable'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- With temperatures outside reaching over 100 degrees, having a home without a working air conditioning unit can make conditions inside feel just as hot. For the last two months, that has been Henry Brailey's reality.

"The thermostat as you can see is at 80 degrees, it's been like this every day for the past two months," Brailey said. "We’re in here suffering, its unbearable, being in here sweating."

WTVR Henry Brailey

The Henrico resident said he noticed sporadic issues with the unit's air-conditioner before, but started reporting the problems to the rental office in June as temperatures began to rise.

"It wasn’t as urgent back then because it wasn’t as hot," Brailey said. "I seen the thermostat was back up to 83 degrees, so I called the rental office again."

After talking to the rental office a few times about the issue, Brailey said they offered him a portable unit.

"It only blows for so far, for so much," Brailey explained. "I got a bucket where I got to dump the condensation water out."

WTVR

He said even though it somewhat helps if standing close to the portable unit, the rest of his house is still extremely hot.

"I asked if you give us one for the living room can at least you give us one for the bedroom, they said they didn't have enough for them to issue out," said Brailey.

Earlier this week Brailey said he thought his air-conditioner would be fixed, but was then told by maintenance the wrong part was ordered.

"He said, 'Well, we're going to have to order another one.' I said, 'What you going to do about it? How long is that going to take?' He said, 'I don't know,'" Brailey said.

WTVR

Inhibiting him from inviting others over, relaxing or even just sleeping comfortably in his own home, Henry says he desperately needs his AC fixed.

"I pay my rent on time and this what I gotta deal with and it's not right and it's not fair," he said. "I would like to see the personal property manager to have the contractors come out here and do their job."

Shortly after his interview Thursday with CBS 6 reporter Joi Fultz, the rental office said the new AC unit would be arriving Friday. Henry said Friday morning that the new unit was being installed.

If you’re experiencing issues with your AC, notify your landlord as soon as possible and request a portable unit. If the issue continues, reach out to the corporate office and then to legal aid if it is still not fixed.

