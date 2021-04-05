Man wanted on sexual assault charges barricaded inside Lakeside home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- There was a heavy police presence in Lakeside on Easter Sunday after police said a man wanted for sexual assault barricaded hemselves inside a home.

The scene unfolded along Kenwood Avenue where police said officers were in the area executing an active warrant for the man, who community members said was inside the home.

Police said they were still working to make contact him hours after arriving.

“The individual is wanted on two felony sexual assault charges,” Lt. M. C. Pecka with Henrico Police said. “It’s isolated to this residence, the community is safe. There is a heavy police presence and that will be dispersed as soon as we take this person into custody.”

Neighbors were advised to stay inside their homes.

This is a developing story