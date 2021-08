JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Deputies say that a man has been arrested in the murder of a Powhatan native.

Tyree Parker, 22, is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Caroline Schollaert who was a member of the Coast Guard.

Investigators said that the murder happened outside her home in Jacksonville on August 3 while Parker was breaking into her car while she was on the phone with the police.

He is charged with second-degree murder.