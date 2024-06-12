Man arrested for Petersburg murder; woman arrested for assaulting officer

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police in Petersburg have made an arrest in a shooting death last Thursday.

The crime happened on Dunlop Street near Washington Street.

Lamont Watson Jr., 23, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of James Hume II, 32.

Hume was critically injured when was shot in the head, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police said he died of his injures on Friday.

When police arrested Watson, they also arrested 18-year-old Alayzah Kemonie Coe for allegedly assaulting an officer at that scene.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

