Why Super Bowl champion Malcolm Mitchell went back to school in Lawrenceville, Virginia

LAWRENCEVILLE, Va. — Super Bowl champion Malcolm Mitchell visited several schools in Lawrenceville on Thursday, aiming to inspire students to embrace reading.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver has established a literacy foundation and travels across the country to share his struggles with reading.

He emphasizes how committing to literacy transformed his life.

"I grew up in South Georgia and football reigned supreme, so I thought football was the most important thing in the world," Mitchell said. "As I got older, I was exposed to different communities and I realized that ideology was incorrect. That reading was the most self-empowering tool a person could possess."

Brunswick County Economic Development Director Alfreda Reynolds expressed the significance of Mitchell’s presence in the community.

"It’s so important to have Malcolm here to bring his influence to our small rural community so the kids can understand they can make it there too, but still value education as they aspire for any of their dreams," Reynolds said.

"Even though he’s a Super Bowl champion, that’s not his greatest accolade; literacy is, being an author is," a local sheriff noted. "That’s powerful. Powerful to me. Powerful to our community and hopefully powerful to the kids."

Mitchell emphasized that his goal is to leave each school with students understanding that reading can be exciting and a gateway to accomplishing their goals.

"I want to inspire students to read," Mitchell said. "Open their minds up to the true potential and capacity of what their life possesses."



