Virginia police searching for Malachi Carrington, a missing 18-year-old with autism

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police have issued a missing person alert for an 18-year-old man with autism who was last seen at Fort Gregg-Adams military base.

Malachi Israel Carrington was last seen on May 10 at 5 p.m. on the military installation in Prince George County.

Authorities say Carrington may be in the company of Re'ana Janay Bailey and traveling in a white 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Georgia license plate CXV3572.

Carrington is described as a Black male, 6 feet tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He may be wearing a blue soccer shirt and green shorts.

Officials say Carrington has been diagnosed with autism and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding Carrington's whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Gregg-Adams Military Police Department at 804-734-7400.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.