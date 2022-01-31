Making history, first female fire chief in Petersburg sworn in

PETERSBURG, Va. -- History was made in Petersburg on Monday morning as Tina Watkins was sworn in as the city's fire chief.

Watkins is now the first woman to serve as Petersburg's fire chief. She will take over the fire department, which is currently staffed by three shifts, each shift made up of 17 firefighters. The firefighters work out of four fire stations, operating four engines, a ladder truck and the battalion chief,

"Work starts for me quick. I don't take this job for granted," Watkins said.

Watkins comes to Petersburg after retiring from Richmond Fire with 34 years of experience under her belt.

"I'm just asking them to give me a chance," Watkins said.

She said that she understands that this is a big change for those at the fire department.

"For them, this is truly a chance because they've never been led by a woman. You're going to have some naysayers but I will have some support," Watkins said.

The new chief said that she is ready to hit the ground running.

"This department is going to move forward into the future. The city has a lot of future and a lot of growth and I'm glad to be here as part of that growth," Watkins said.

She said that she knows that some special people are watching her as she enters her new position.

"It encourages young ladies to want to aspire to do emergency jobs like this or just be a firefighter, that you can do this," Watkins said.