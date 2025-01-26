Watch Now
'The water is safe to drink:' Why some in Petersburg could have low water pressure Sunday

Petersburg, Virginia
Posted
and last updated

PETERSBURG, Va. — Officials are warning Petersburg residents that they could experience low water pressure on Sunday as crews replace a main water line that serves the city.

No interruption in water service is expected, according to officials.

"The water is safe to drink even if the pressure is low," officials posted on Facebook.

Additionally, officials urged neighbors to conserve water while the repairs take place.

"Your cooperation will help complete this project as quickly and efficiently as possible," officials wrote.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

