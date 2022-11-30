Main Street Station will be featured in new postal stamp collection

RICHMOND, Va. -- Main Street Station will be featured in a collection of U.S. Postal Service stamps next year.

The 120-year-old landmark was one of five train stations across the country chosen to be featured in USPS's stamps for 2023.

The stamp features a digital illustration with the railroad track in the foreground, the station behind it and Interstate 95 in the background.

USPS Main Street Station Stamp

Main Street Station said USPS described the building as an "architectural gem."

The transit hub, built in 1901, is still used as an active train station today, but can also be rented for events.

Other stations included in the railroad station stamp collection are Tamaqua Station in Pennsylvania, Point of Rocks Station in Maryland, Santa Fe Station in San Bernardino, California and Union Terminal in Cincinnati.

USPS has not announced when the postage stamps will be available for purchase. Currently, a single stamp costs 60 cents and a sheet of 20 stamps costs $12.