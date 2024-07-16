Fatal shooting on Richmond's Northside under investigation

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police say they are now investigating a shooting that killed one man on the city's Northside Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, Tuesday at around 10:37 a.m. they were called to the 2800 block of Magnolia Street for a report of a person down. That is near the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Interstate 64.

Police say officers, "arrived and found an adult male outside on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound."

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.