Scott’s Addition-based staffing firm expands in Charlotte with first-ever acquisition

BizSense
Posted at 6:31 AM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 06:31:21-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Scott’s Addition-based staffing firm Magnify continues its growth, this time via acquisition.

The company, which was founded in 2014 and originally known as Executive Placements, on Monday acquired HuntSource, a staffing firm in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The deal marks the first time Magnify has absorbed another firm and gives it an expanded presence in Charlotte, where it opened an office in 2018 and has since been hunting for new business.

Magnify co-founder Alex Weedon said HuntSource brings with it a specialty in providing contract workers for cyber security roles, a field Magnify had yet to break into. And HuntSource has relationships with many of the large financial institutions in Charlotte that Magnify has been chasing as clients.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

