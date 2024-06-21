Watch Now
Maggie Walker Community Land Trust withdraws project, alleges racial discrimination against Chesterfield

County documents
A site plan of the proposed Bensley Agrihood project, which blended income-restricted homes with a working farm and education center.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The future of a proposed farm-centric development in Chesterfield is in doubt as a local housing nonprofit alleges racial discrimination against a county supervisor and planning commissioner who it says refused to meet with black leaders involved in the project.

Maggie Walker Community Land Trust, which has been working with nonprofits Girls For A Change and Happily Natural Day on the proposed Bensley Agrihood project, issued a statement Thursday that it had withdrawn the group’s rezoning application after multiple deferrals by the Chesterfield Planning Commission to hear the case. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

