'100 and fabulous' Virginia woman celebrates milestone birthday: 'It's a wonderful feeling'

ASHLAND, Va. -- A Virginia woman who turned 100 on Saturday was celebrated by her friends, family and community this weekend.

The celebration for Ms. Maggie Norrell was held Sunday at the Around The Table Restaurant in Ashland.

"100 and fabulous," Norrell laughed. "Yep, I am. Watch me."

Norrell's granddaughter called the birthday "monumental."

"The best grandmother," she said. "To be here, to have your wits about you. To have a skillset that she can still cook, she can still articulate, she can still give advice."

Mama Norrell was lauded for keeping folks "on the right trail."

Those in attendance said they love and appreciate the centenarian.

"It's a wonderful feeling," Norrell said. "I like everything I've heard today."

Happy Birthday, Mama Norrell!

