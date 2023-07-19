Missing Chesterfield woman last seen 5 months may be with her pit bull, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A missing Chesterfield woman last seen more than five months ago may be with her dog, according to her family.

Police said 23-year-old Maggie E. Tibbs, of the 400 block of Le Gordon Drive, was last seen on Monday, Feb. 17 around 5 p.m. leaving her home.

Chesterfield Police Maggie E. Tibbs



Family members. who reported Tibbs missing on April 9, said she was "usually accompanied by her dog, a black and white pit bull mix," according to police.

Officials described Tibbs as a white female, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Tibb’s whereabouts is urged to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

