Helping a devoted Boy Scout honor Black veterans at historic cemetery

CBS 6 Reporter Maggi Marshall surprised a hardworking Eagle Scout.
Posted at 12:15 PM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 12:15:47-05

RICHMOND, Va. — As part of his project to become an Eagle Scout, high school student Auggie Bryan has been working to help clean up and restore a historically Black cemetery in Richmond.

Bryan spent months planning and working with Woodland Cemetery to build a memorial for 82 Black veterans' headstones.

CBS 6 Reporter Maggi Marshall surprised Bryan with a gift to put towards the cost of supplies for the project.

