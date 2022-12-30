Helping a devoted Boy Scout honor Black veterans at historic cemetery

RICHMOND, Va. — As part of his project to become an Eagle Scout, high school student Auggie Bryan has been working to help clean up and restore a historically Black cemetery in Richmond.
Bryan spent months planning and working with Woodland Cemetery to build a memorial for 82 Black veterans' headstones.
CBS 6 Reporter Maggi Marshall surprised Bryan with a gift to put towards the cost of supplies for the project.
CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Virginia Credit Union.
Watch for a new CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.
Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:
Mondays: CBS 6 Gives
Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations
🏙️ Wednesdays: Our RVA
Wednesdays: Wayne's World
Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
Fridays: I Have a Story