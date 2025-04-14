Reporter Maggi Marshall honored at American Heart Association's Heart Ball

RICHMOND, Va. — Reporter Maggi Marshall was honored as the Central Virginia Leader of Impact at the 2025 Heart Ball on Saturday.

The American Heart Association's annual event recognizes a "year's work of worth to make Central Virginia a healthier place for everyone who lives here."

Marshall participated in a seven-week competition to raise money for the organization while building a team and sharing why the organization is important.



Several CBS 6 colleagues joined Marshall at the celebration, including Anchors Bill Fitzgerald and GeNienne Samuels, Reporter Elizabeth Holmes and Producer Sarah Mickle. The group attended in honor of Marshall's father, who died from a sudden cardiac event.

The organization raised more than $1.3 million during the event.

American Heart Association's Highlights:

❤️ (We helped an estimated 6,400 people join our Nation of Lifesavers by learning to be ready to act in an emergency with Hands-Only CPR.

❤️ We placed critical health resources, including blood pressure monitoring devices and CPR kits, in both rural and urban communities through our library systems.

❤️ We launched a blood pressure monitoring initiative in a Petersburg-based cosmetology school to provide trusted information and free checks to customers in local beauty and barbershops.

❤️Eleven hospitals across Central Virginia earned 47 quality awards for bringing optimal care to patients and families.

❤️ We funded more than $12M in research grants across six institutions in the state of Virginia.

❤️ We just passed a bill requiring all schools in Virginia to put a cardiac emergency response plan in place!

❤️ 2,764 elementary, middle and high school students from 81 schools focused on physical, mental and emotional well-being through our Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge programs.

WATCH: Maggi Marshall opens up about her family tragedy: 'I don't often share'

Maggi Marshall opens up about her family tragedy to educate the community: 'I don't often share'

